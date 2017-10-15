Islamabad-Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said that blind persons deserve special attention and government will fulfil its obligations to provide all possible support to them for their proper education and training in market-oriented skills. He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural session of a two-day national conference of Pakistan Disabled Foundation held at Islamabad on Saturday to mark World White Cane Safety Day. The head of Pakistan Disabled Foundation Shahid Memon, Punjab and Balochistan Chapter Hafiz Gulzar Khan inaugurated the conference with acknowledgement of all those who had extended their cooperation to organize the event with the objectives to highlight the issues being faced to blind persons. This time Pakistan’s blind community is also expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), said Iftikhar Husain Jazib, a PhD scholar at the QAU. He further quoted Quaid’s saying that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein. The Pakistan’s blind community strongly condemns Indian oppression in the occupied Kashmir in the form of blinding of people through the use of pellet guns by the Indian army. He said that the international community and the UN should also play their role to stop such human rights violations in the IOK.