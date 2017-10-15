Islamabad-The federal government was making all-out efforts to resolve the current issues being faced by the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi said.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Golra, Tarnol Sector, he said, “Teachers training is our priority.” Around 121 teachers of public sector schools in the federal capital were given awards for showing best performance in their respective educational institutions. Hasnat lauded the award winner teachers for showing outstanding performance despite minimum resources.

In the ceremony, the best teacher’s award for secondary level and top three position holder students in Tarnol sector were also given appreciation letters.

The schools were facing many issues including lack of teachers, poor condition of labs, crumbling building and many others.

Despite lack of facilities the schools were showing outstanding performance, he added. “We are arranging the training of teachers to enhance their teaching skills and it is our responsibility,” he said. He urged the teachers to equip themselves with modern techniques to compete for the new challenges. As many as 2000 teachers had been provided teaching courses last year, the Director-General said and added, and modern resources would be utilized for effective teaching method. FDE will issue the appreciation letters to the teachers at area, sector and subject level, he said adding that annual best performance award would also be given.