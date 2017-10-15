Islamabad-Student protestors of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) have locked down academic activities on campus to push the administration to fulfil their demands. At the same time, students of Islamic International University (IIUI) have joined hands with the QAU students in an expression of solidarity.

The students’ strike, entering its eleventh day, has gained new momentum by installation of a small stereo system, containing two speakers and an amplifier. The students are delivering speeches on student’s rights, chanting slogans against the administration and playing music.

In what looks more like a celebration than a protest, students are performing local dances on traditional Pashto music with their classmates.

“Music has strengthened our motivation in this protest,” said Talha, a student of Environmental Sciences.

According to him, the university administration wants to put an end to the cultural activities and celebratory events held by students, which he considers a violation of their right to expression.

“The music played in the protest is a message for administration that we will not allow our freedom to be taken away,” he said.

On September 29, the university administration issued circular banning various activities including musical programs.

The notification said “All university students are hereby informed that illegal activities such as music programs, non-registered parties, student unions, and ethnic and religious groups etc. are banned. In this regard, the university administration has already issued a notification to all teaching departments and sections. In future, any student found involved in the above illegal activities, will face strict legal action”.

The avenue in-front of bus terminal was blocked by placing logs of wood, bricks and heavy stones to prevent all movement by the administration.

Two separate tents for male and female students have also been set up; while chairs and rugs have been brought on rent to gather students in one place.

Tea stalls have been installed at the location of protest, from where students can purchase edibles and return to the tents to take rest. IIUI student leader Mohammad Alamgir said that QAU administration must resolve the problems of students because all demands are reasonable. He said that the public sector universities are gradually becoming business centres because of a continuous hike in their fees.

Dozens of girls from the female hostel are also taking part in the protest.

Hafsa Ali, student of History, said she is not participating in protest formally, but visit the camp everyday to enjoy the music and watch the performances.

She said everyone is aware that the protest is not for entertainment but the music has kept the students united.

An expelled student, Nauroz Khan, said the administration is trying to limit the freedom of a student by dubbing the cultural councils as ‘ethnic councils’.

“Students feel suffocated in this environment,” he said.

He said university has a history of gender equality, and the rumours that students are drug peddlers were false.

Chairman Pashtoon Council, Jhanzeb Khan said the university administration considers both the students and music as its enemy.

The student leader vowed to arrange bigger musical celebrations after their demands are met.

Quaid-i-Azam Students Federation (QSF) has presented thirteen demands to administration including restoration of 18 expelled students, which the administration has denied.

Administration, in its official statement, had said that it does not have authority to reverse the punishments, but was willing to place their appeal in the next meeting of the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, Academic Staff Association (ASA) QAU said in a statement that Vice Chancellor (QAU) is desperate to cling to his office despite views from all quarters that his continuation in this position will negatively impact the stability of the country’s leading Higher Education Institution (HEI).