Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued a notice to the owner of an illegal housing society and directing him to stop illegal advertisement and marketing about the farmhouses project, RDA spokesperson Hafiz Irfan said on Saturday. The owner of the illegal housing society/farmhouses project has also been warned of a legal action in case of violation of the orders, he said.

According to him, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MPTE) RDA Jamshed Aftab has ordered Naheem Asmat, the owner of an illegal Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-II, to stop floating unauthorized advertisements in national newspapers to urge citizens to purchase the farmhouses near Chakri, Soan River.

“RDA advises the general public and investors in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized Housing Schemes and Buildings Projects status of which is declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses,” he said.

He mentioned that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour. It may be noted RDA had earlier sealed another illegal housing society “Metro Homes” owned by Naheem Asmat.