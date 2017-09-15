islamabad - A two-day international conference on “Critical Social Sciences and Humanities” commenced on Thursday at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference has been organised by the Critical Thinking Forum (CTF). The two-day event organised in collaboration with US Embassy is focused to set sights on a comprehensive appraisal of transmutations and tendencies in contemporary human societies and exploration of the prevalent human condition in the light of humanities and social sciences.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Vice President (AF&P) Dr Uxi Mufti, Dr Muhammad Munir, Kathrine Crockart, Public Affairs Officer US Embassy, Prof Scott Slovic, Chair, Department of English, University of Idaho, Prof Dr Waqas Khwaja, Professor of English, Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA, USA, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature Dr Munawar Iqbal Gondal Dr Munazza Yaqoob, Director CTF and faculty members of the university.

“This is the age of synthesis, we need to stress and focus on interdisciplinary research”, said Uxi Mufti. There is a need to move forward beyond status quo and explore new avenues of knowledge, he said.

Dr Munir, in his speech, hailed the CTF efforts and termed the muster as a valuable platform towards critical thinking and its uses. He felicitated the forum for arranging the event and hoped that the concluding ceremony would result in meaningful recommendations.

Kathrine Crockart said that US Embassy is keen to enhance the mutual goal of empowering women and research. She said that CTF is a meaningful platform to pursue shared goals such as gender balance. She said that both CTF and US embassy would be keen to fix things with joint efforts.

Scot Slovic, key note speaker spoke on Eco criticism, environmental literature, and art. He also discussed the attributes of environmental writes, their duties, approach and critical thinking.

Dr Khawaja, another keynote speaker said that individuals have right to change the language but they don’t have a right to impose it. He stressed that new knowledge in local languages is an imperative contemporary requirement. He suggested that there is a need to invest in native languages and literary festivals should be dedicated to the local publishers to contribute in the society.

Meanwhile, the Association for the Study of Literature and Environment’s (ASLE) Pakistan Chapter was also launched.

Dr Munnaza said that ASLE seeks to inspire and promote intellectual work in the environmental humanities and arts and now same will be pursued in its Pakistan chapter. The conference will conclude today.