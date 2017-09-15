islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday held consultations with private housing societies to implement its new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the housing schemes.

The CDA conveyed to the private housing societies that the authority was ready to revise its policy regarding Layout Plans (LOPs) approval and stressed upon them to implement authority’s SOPs in letter and spirit.

In this regard, CDA arranged a meeting with the managers/owners of a large number of private housing societies operating in the limits of Islamabad Capital Territory at Jinnah Convention Centre. The CDA Director Building Control-II, Muhammad Shafi Marwat, informed private housing societies about new SOPs for the latter and discussed the authority’s future plan to regularise private housing societies by enforcing building control regulations. The CDA official also sought suggestions from the societies’ representatives and heard their grievances. The majority of the representatives raised complaints against CDA Housing Societies Directorate for inordinate delay in approval of maps and layout plans. The CDA officials said some societies had gotten approval of LOPs without obtaining CDA’s No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The purpose of activating building control directorate is to facilitate private housing societies and provide relief to general public, the CDA officials said. They said that the violation of CDA bye-laws must be penalised according to CDA regulations.

The representatives of the housing societies demanded lifting ban on utility connections in the societies. The CDA officials clarified that the ban was not imposed by CDA, but was in fact, a decision made by Cabinet in 2004. In a bid to control and regularise illegal construction in the city, the CDA is in the process of devising a new mechanism to exercise its building regulations since last couple of months. The regulations would be applicable in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) which has witnessed mushroom growth of illegal settlements.

According to CDA Building Regulations 2005, CDA Building Control Directorate has a major role in implementing building bye-laws in the capital.

While its jurisdiction extends to the entire city, the directorate only enforced its regulations on CDA schemes.

Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken notice of an application submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, Imran Khan, over illegal mushroom growth in the Bani Gala.