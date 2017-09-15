islamabad - A petition challenging the appointment of Yasir Pirzada as Member Administration Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been challenged before the Islamabad High Court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will take up this matter in which a petitioner Rana Nadeem Anwer Advocate has challenged Yasir’s appointment as Member Administration of the CDA.

Petitioner moved the court through his counsel Hafiz Arfat Ahmad Ch and cited BS-19 scale IRS officer Yasir Pirzada, the Federation of Pakistan through secretary cabinet, Chairman CDA, Cabinet Secretariat and Establishment Division as respondents.

Yasir Pirzada is a columnist and the son of a renowned writer Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi.

The petitioner has filed a quo-warranto writ petition that whether Yasir Pirzada is legally entitled to hold the office of member admin CDA without the approval of the federal government and whether he is eligible and qualified to hold the said office being an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) who does not possess the requisite experience.

The petitioner adopted that Pirzada is an officer of IRS and does not have any background/training of “administration”. Therefore, his appointment is against the law.

He contended that the said appointment was made ignoring merit and principals of good governance.

Petitioner continued that prior to his appointment as member admin CDA, Pirzada was appointed as Director General Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment but soon his appointment order was withdrawn when the same was called in question through a petition before the court.

Thereafter, he added that Pirzada was immediately accommodated in CDA as member admin of the civic body on December 16, 2016.

He said that being a member of IRS with no relevant experience of administration in junior scale, Pirzada could not have been appointed as member admin CDA.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct Pirzada to explain that under what authority of law he is holding the said office. He further requested that the appointment of Pirzada be declared as illegal and void.