Drug peddler held for supplying drugs to students

ISLAMABAD: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested a drug dealer who was involved in supplying drugs to students in the capital’s educational institutions, said the police.

On a tip off, SP (Investigation) Zeeshan Haider constituted a special team consisting of DSP CIA Muhamamd Ashraf Shah and others which raided the hide out of the drug dealer at `Mohallah Pind Mistrian’ near Nilore factory. During the raid, they arrested Qais Khan, son of Jamal Din, a resident of Khyber Agency and recovered 7.2 kilogram hashish from him. Further investigation is underway.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to having supplied drugs in educational institutions. The police team is trying to obtain more important information from him. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has praised the police performance and vowed to get rid of elements supplying narcotics to students. He has appealed to the residents to inform the social media cell of Islamabad police if they witness any suspicious activity.–Staff Reporter

Man tortures father to death

RAWALPINDI: A man clubbed his father to death over a domestic dispute in Paaim, an area of Islampura Jabbar, Gujar Khan, sources said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahroof Hussain. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to THQ for an autopsy, they added.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between Mahroof Hussain and his son Maqsood Hussain after former snubbed the wife of Maqsood over domestic work.

On this, Maqsood picked up a club and started beating his father Mahroof black and blue.

Owing to severe torture, the old man died while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

A police team headed by Sub Inspector Qulzam Khan reached the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and registered a case against the accused. Further investigation was underway, sources added.

Meanwhile, an infant child died of excessive bleeding after a quack failed in performing his circumcision in Mohra Silyal of Gujar Khan.

The quack identified as Ishrat managed to escape from the clinic. The deceased was a one and half month old child identified as Safi Ullah. The victim parents approached police for justice, sources said.–Staff Reporter

CPO transfers 4 SHOs

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi on Thursday ordered posting and transfers of four more station house officers in the city, a police spokesman said.

According to him, CPO Israr Abbasi transferred SHO Police Station (PS) Cantt SI Sajid Mehmood and posted him as SHO PS Wah Cannt. Similarly, Tahir Mehmood, who was serving in Investigations Headquarter, was posted as PS Cantt by CPO, he said. Inspector Tahir Abbas Kazmi, who was posted as Chief Security Officer (CSO) Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as SHO PS Sadiqabad, he said.–Staff Reporter

CPO also transferred Akhter Ali from the post of Reserved Inspector Judicial Guard Adiala and posted him as SHO PS Banni.

All the SHOs have been directed by CPO to resume their charge with immediate effect, the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, as many as three persons sustained critical injuries when a cylinder used for filling gas in balloons blasted with a big bang in the area of Dhoke Kala Khan. The injured were shifted to DHQ for medical treatment.

No proposal to construct new Secretariat Block

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Ministry of Housing and Works won’t be considering any proposals to construct another new Secretariat Block at Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad. However, keeping in view the `shortage of government buildings to accommodate offices a project of multi storey buildings “Construction of New Secretariat Block (earlier named as TU &V) at Constitution Avenue, Islamabad” for the government offices was initiated in the year 2006 having a covered area 769,200sq-ft.

It is a nine-storey building, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. He said that external development work is in progress and will be completed by end of this month including lifts.

On completion of the project it will be handed over to the Federal Government for accommodating the government offices therein, the official added. He said that however some work is delayed due to not the full allocation of funds and court cases, which have now been resolved and funds are available.

Huge quantity of drugs recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (INP): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs into the city and arrested 15 smugglers in separate raids. Reports said the personnel has recovered drugs and six illegal vehicles from their possession.

The Anti-Narcotics Force cell received information about smugglers and arrested them and recovered a heavy quantity of drugs including 445kg hashish, 355 opium, 14kg heroin, 3kg amphetamine and 50 liters of wines from their custody.

The ANF officials said, the Narcotics Department has started comprehensive strategy for prevention of drug smuggling in the city so that the youngsters were kept away from of this menace and keep saved.