islamabad - The management of Federal Medical & Dental College (FMDC) received more than fifteen million rupees from students in fee but did not deposit this amount in government treasury causing a loss to national exchequer, an audit report observed.

FMDC is the only government medical institute in the federal capital affiliated with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU)

According to details, the management of FMDC received fee amounting to RS15.593million from students during the period 2015-16 and did not deposit it in official account.

This resulted in loss to government and recommended to deposit it into government treasury under intimation to audit.

Meanwhile, the treasury rules state that all money received by or tendered to government officers on account of the revenues of the Federal Government shall, without undue delay, be paid to the treasury or deposited into the Bank

The audit report also raised objections on the foreign quota seats adjustments and utilization. The rules ascertained by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) allow admission and training of 100 MBBS students annually in FMDC.

The 100 MBBS seats include the 10percent foreign seats quota.

The audit report said that management of FMDC enrolled 501 students from 2011-12 to 2015-16 on the basis of one hundred seats per year. However, they did not admit any foreign student and utilized the quota for local students instead. The audit declared the non compliance of foreign quota as violation of PMDC directives.

The audit further observed that this quota was also not announced in the entry test advertisement.

The audit in the matters of FMDC also observed that the management of college though enrolled 501 students in five batches from 2011-12 to 2015-16 on basis of hundred approved seats.

But, 23 students were dropped out and the vacant seats were not filled by the management.

This deprived deserving students of admission in MBBS and from availing the benefit of the training facilities.

It recommended fixing the responsibility for not admitting the students against dropout students in subsequent years according to the rules.

The management of FMDC failed to reply to the objections raised by the audit.