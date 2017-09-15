rawalpindi - A 34-year-old housemaid, who was severely tortured by an unknown man, died in the emergency department of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, reliable sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kalsoom Bibi, a resident of Ahmedabad, Dhamial Camp, they said. Saddar Bairooni police have registered a murder case against the unknown killer on the complaint of the mother of the deceased.

According to sources, a lady identified as Razia Begum appeared before PS Saddar Bairooni officials and lodged a complaint that her daughter left the house for her workplace on September 13, 2017, early in the morning but did not return home.

She said that she received a call from doctors of DHQ on her cell phone who informed her that her daughter Kalsoom Bibi was brought into the hospital by an unidentified man in critical condition.

“Doctors told me that Kalsoom was tortured mercilessly and she died during surgery,” the complainant said. She also shared with police a man Sadaqat Ali had proposed her daughter which was refused by her (mother). However, Iftikhar, the brother-in-law of Sadaqat, was pressing her for accepting the marriage proposal of the man.

She requested the police to register a case against the unknown killer and arrest him. Taking action, police lodged a case and started the investigation.

On the other hand, doctors handed over the dead body to heirs after conducting a post-mortem. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat, when contacted, said that police are looking for the killer after filing a case.

He said HIU investigators have sent the samples taken from the body of the girl to forensic lab for further examination.