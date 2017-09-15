islamabad - The participants at a round table discussion organised by the Muslim Institute urged the United Nations and the international community to stand up against the persecution of Rohingya.

The discussion titled “Analyzing current situation of Rohingyas” was attended by former Ambassadors of Pakistan to Myanmar, Amjad Majeed Abbasi and Muhammad Qurban; Former Ambassador Amir Anwar Shadani; Sheikh Firdous, President, federation of Rohingayas, Kharan; Dr Susic Sejo, Assistant Professor, Shariah & Law IIUI and Public Relations Coordinator Tahir Mehmood.

The speakers at the event urged international players to look into the severe human catastrophe in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The mineral-rich state of Rakhine also has strong strategic importance as it lies along the coastal line. Around 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who have been deprived of their nationality are becoming victims of ethnic cleansing by the Buddhists.

Some scholars lamented that both communities had been living together peacefully since a very long time and they could not understand what caused this sudden shift in relations, whereas others maintained that violence against Rohingya was not a new phenomenon. Myanmar’s citizenship law of 1982 took away Rohingyas’ nationalities, rendering them stateless, they said. The Muslim minority is now being deprived of basic rights. Men are being slaughtered; women are being raped and children murdered in cold blood.

Since 1970s, a number of crack downs have inflicted forced migration on hundreds of thousands of Rohingya. The refugees were subjected to rape and violence.

The recent brutality, backed by the military, came into spotlight in 2012. Similarly in 2015 and now in 2017, the violence has intensified again.

“United Nations must intervene to settle this great humanitarian crisis,” they said.