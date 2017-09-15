rawalpindi - Police have busted a two member auto theft gang and recovered 10 vehicles of different made they have stolen from different parts of province. The auto thieves were held by a special police team constituted by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to curb car lifting from the city.

Police have also obtained physical remand of the two car lifters from a court of later after filing a case against them, disclosed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Behram Khan at a press briefing in his office on Thursday.

Members of special police team including DSP Waris Khan Circle Zaigham Abbas, Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Riaz, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Ilyas, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mehboob ur Rehman and ASI Muhammad Akhter, Incharge IT Lab, were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the press briefing, SP Behram Khan said RPO and CPO, while taking notice of increasing incidents of car lifting in the division, has formed a special police team under his surveillance tasking it to nab the members of auto theft gang. He said the team started traced the two members of auto theft gang, involved in lifting vehicles, with help of officials of IT Lab and carried out a raid on a place and held the accused. He said the two car lifters were identified as Asad Saeed and Idrees, residents of Attock. SP added police also recovered 10 vehicles from their possession and registered a case against them. Further investigation was underway during which huge revelations are expected, he said. He said RPO and CPO appreciated the efforts of the police team and announced cash prizes and commendably certificates for the team members.