rawalpindi (PR) - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) issued notices to Jalil Ahmad, owner of Al-Khalil Tower, Phase-8 and Qaiser Jabbar, owner of QJ Heights We-Group of Safari Villas Phase-I Bahria Town Rawalpindi to stop illegal construction work and advertisements.

The Director (MP&TE), RDA Jamshaid Aftab directed the owner of Al-Khalil Tower, Phase-8 and owner of QJ Heights We-Group in Safari Villas Phase-I Bahria Town Rawalpindi to stop illegal construction work at sites. He clarified the status of all under constructions sites of Al-Khalil Tower, Phase-8 and QJ Heights We-Group in Safari Villas Phase-I Bahria Town, Rawalpindi is illegal/unauthorized.

Therefore, RDA advises the general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized Buildings Projects and housing schemes which status illegal declared by RDA.

Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favor.