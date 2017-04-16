Islamabad-A first-ever national conference on Pakistani languages will be held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) by the end of this month.

The conference will be mainly focus on promoting peace and harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups through languages and literature.

It was said by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to review the conference’s arrangements. The conference will be attended by scholars, languages’ experts and academicians from all over the country. The AIOU was only university in the country which provides learning facilities in six regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki at the same time.

The university extends teaching facility in regional languages at the level of Matric, FA and BA. Besides this, it also offers short courses in Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi. Recently it has decided to launch PhD program in regional languages.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of promoting Pakistani languages so as to achieve the cherished goal of having national harmony and cohesion at the national level. The university fulfils its national responsibility by providing academic input in serving the national cause. The event is being organised by the University’s department of national languages.