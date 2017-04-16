Islamabad-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will organise here a three-day workshop on Data Science from April 18-20. Data science was an emerging field that has gained significant attention in academia as well as industry for last few years, said a press release on Saturday.

Huge amount of data was being generated by industry, government, telecom and private setup, however there was a dire need for professionals who can work on data generated for betterment of local businesses and community alike.

Due to inadequate training opportunities and awareness building programmes, professional expertise in harvesting Big Data was limited and it is difficult to capitalize on flourishing opportunities of Data Science available across the globe. HEC has taken the initiative of promoting Data Science activities in collaboration with national and international partners both from industry and academia.

The event will provide networking and collaborative opportunities to local community and extend a platform to share thoughts and learn from field/domain experts, foreign professors, researchers and industry experts from US, China, UK, New Zealand and Australia who will deliver valuable talks during the workshop.