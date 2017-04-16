Islamabad-Federal Secretary Water and Power has announced to establish a state-of-the-art hospital for the employees of Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) in federal capital.

According to media reports he said this during his meeting with the chairman and regional secretary of Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union (CBA) here in IESCO headquarters.

The employees have welcomed this announcement, as they were demanding a modern hospital equipped with state of the art machinery since long. He also deferred the process of outsourcing of meter reading section of Bhara Kahu sub division if the concerned staff yields positive result then there will be no need to take the steps of outsourcing of meter reading section of Bhara Kahu sub division