Islamabad-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday held an award distribution ceremony of the folk festival to encourage the artists.

Around 30 awards were distributed among participants from different categories supported by Pakistan Bait ul Mal. Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Bait ul Mal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Awards were distributed among the winning master artisans, folk artists, folk dancers and performers on the recommendations of a national jury constituted by Lok Virsa for the purpose. The chief guest Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh appreciated the role of Lok Virsa and its current management in projecting the Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage in such a beautiful manner.

“Lok Virsa promotes traditional practitioners who are real bearers of our magnificent cultural heritage,” he said.

Executive Director (ED) , Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that objective of the festival was to reinforce national harmony and integration by promoting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan through active participation of all provincial governments, master artisans, folk artists, musicians and rural performers.

She thanked Pakistan Bait ul Mal and all provinces and regions for their effective participation in this mega cultural event, which greatly contributed for its success.

The winners from Sindh province were Imdad Ali Vighio, Ajrak block maker, Paree, master craftswoman in Farasi weaving, Faqeer Muhammad, master artisan in pottery making, Shaukat Ali, folk artist and Akbar Khameesu Khan, Alghoza player. Winners from Balochistan province were Syed Khatoon, special artisan in bead work, Jangi Khan, folk artist, GulBahar, folk dancer, Meera Khan, Nar (flute) player and Wali Muhammad, folk dancer. From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Kalil in PeshawariKarakulli cap, Khawaja Safar Ali in metal work, Muhammad Waseem in lacquer art, Sultanat Khan in wood work, Aurangzeb in stone carving, Khairul Amin in Pashto folk singing and Allah Nawaz in folk dance received the awards.

The winning artisans and folk artists from Punjab included Abdul Rasheed in bone work, Kaneez Fatima in basketry work, FouziaNaheed in doll making, Habib urRehman in truck art, Muhammad Sharif in Jhoomar folk dance, Muhammad Akhar in folk singing and Dholak player Muhammad Akram. From Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Bibi, artisan in cross stitch work, Ghulam Muhammad, artisan in shawl & pattu weaving, Imtiaz Karim, Surnai player and Daulatnauma, master artisan in carpet weaving received the awards. Kashmiri artisans who received awards from Pakistan Baitul Mal were Nisar Ali in shawl weaving and Munir Ahmad in Kashmiri Namda & Gabba making.