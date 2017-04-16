Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two members of a racket involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

Police recovered 400 ecstasy tablets and 3kg hashish from the detainees. However, the main accused managed to escape, sources said.

Police also registered a case under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substances (CNSC) against the two drug suppliers identified as Fayyaz Khan and Raja Khan, hails from Faqeerabad, Peshawar. A court of law sent the two accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand of 14 days.

According to sources, a police team of Rawat police station headed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Rana Akbar have enhanced surveillance in Phase-7 of a private housing society on information of informer that two members of an international drug racket would try to supply narcotics to a main supplier.

Police team managed to net the two drug suppliers from two separate places with huge quantity of narcotics and shifted them to police station for further investigation, sources said.

SI Rana Akbar, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said the two accused have links with an international racket involved in supplying drugs among students and other people in twin cities. He said the suppliers took drugs from a medical store at Peshawar and wanted to hand it over to a man namely Hafiz Jimmy in a private housing society.

He added Hafiz Jimmy is involved in supplying drugs to students of various educational institutions and the young girls. He said Hafiz managed to flee.

Police produced the two accused before duty magistrate/civil judge Imran Nazir to obtain their physical remand but the judge denied the police plea and sent the accused to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand, he said.

SI Rana Akbar said special teams have been constituted to nab the fleeing drug supplier Hafiz Jimmy and soon he would be behind the bars. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has appreciated the efforts of Rawat police.

RPO dismisses SHO over negligence

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has dismissed former Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Sadiqabad SI Wasim Faraz from police service for showing negligence in duty and misuse of power, a spokesperson informed on Saturday.

According to details, a citizen Zeeshan Ahmed appeared before RPO and tabled a complaint stating SHO/SI Wasim Faraz had implicated him in a fake case in 2016 and also blackmailed him. He requested RPO to hold inquiry against the police officer and provide him with justice.

RPO ordered an inquiry against the SHO and the inquiry officer declared him guilty besides recommending departmental action against the SHO. In light of inquiry report, RPO Wisal Fakhar dismissed SHO Wasim Faraz from police service.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General Prisons Rawalpindi Region along with Superintendent of Jail Saeed Ahmed Gondal, Pakistan Army and Rangers carried out a search operation in various barracks of Adiala Jail. However, no recovery was made.

Meanwhile, the residents of Gawalmandi staged a protest demonstration against Ratta Amral police for allegedly backing land mafia that had occupied 12-kanal land of the Shrine of Syed Hassan Shah Bukhari. They chanted slogans against the police and land mafia and requested RPO and CPO to take action against SHO PS Ratta Amral, Malik Tufail for allegedly shielding the mafia.