Islamabad-A protest called by university students and civil society members to condemn the lynching of a student at a university in Mardan turned into a chaotic affair when some of the protesters interrupted PTI legislator Shireen Mazari from addressing the demonstrators.

The whole hullabaloo began outside the National Press Club on Saturday evening, when the PTI MNA had barely spoken on the issue stating that the PTI chief Imran Khan was the first political leader to condemn the ghastly incident.

Some of the protesters chanted slogans such as “shame, shame”, holding the PTI provincial government responsible for the incident. The organisers unsuccessfully attempted to cool down the charged sloganeers but they did not budge and encircled the PTI legislators. They forced her to wind up her speech despite tireless efforts by the organisers to let her speak.

Senator Farhat Ullah Babar, activist Farzana Bari and others intervened to calm down the protesters but they did not back down until the “embarrassed” MAN voluntarily gave up the mic.

The Student Welfare Association (SWA) had given the protest call to condemn the lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. A number of students from several universities including the National Defense University, the Quaid-e-Azam University, the Federal Urdu University and the National University of Modern Languages and civil society activists had turned up to protest the incident.

Interestingly, the protesters split into three groups after the pandemonium, protesting the occurrence separately.

Earlier, addressing the protest, Farhat Ullah Babar condemned the incident in the strongest words, urging the government, the army and state institutions to wake up to the most unbecoming trends taking place in society. He said that if the culprits were not apprehended and given exemplary punishment, such events will continue to occur in the future. He assured the protesters to take up the issue at the highest forum.

PPP legislator Nafisa Shah had also turned up to participate in the demonstration, however, she did not get a chance to address the protesters. She, however, talked to some media persons individually and condemned the incident in the strongest words.

Talking to The Nation Ramzan Qadir, a student representative, said that the protest was called by the students and it was a non-political affair but it was “hijacked by others for political point scoring”.

He said that the students’ protest was not in favour or against any political party, however, a few individuals tried to steal the show.

“So we decided to separate ourselves from the protest,” said Ramzan.

Another student representative Kifayatullah said that it was a protest call sans a political objective but the protesters split because of “unfair involvement of some elements in demonstration”.

“We demand suo moto action from the Chief Justice of Pakistan and a judicial inquiry into the murder of Mashal Khan and it is the only slogan of the students,” he said.