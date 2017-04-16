Islamabad-The salaries of local bodies’ representatives of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) would cost more than Rs 200 million per annum, an official said on Saturday.

According to information available with The Nation, MCI has prepared the recommendations for the salaries of local bodies representatives of the city.

The local bodies’ representatives include the mayor, three deputy mayors, 50 chairmen, 50 vice chairmen, 27 members at special seats and 550 councillors of the city.

The recommendations have been proposed till now and will require further legal procedure for approval.

Proposed recommendations will be presented in the next meeting of MCI for formal approval.

It has been also proposed in recommendations to release previous 16 months salaries of the local bodies’ representatives.

Meanwhile, an official also said that recommendations for the development projects are still pending while MCI has proposed its salary plan first.

The recommendations have been proposed by a five-member committee headed by Chairman Abdul Aziz Qazi.

Other committee members included Haji Gul Faraz, Khurram Bakhtiyar, Malik Sajid and Ibrar Shah.

In five years proposed plan of salaries, MCI will have to lift the burden of Rs 1.06 billion if approved.

As per the available details, committee recommended Rs 100,000 per month salary for the mayor, while Rs 80,000 per month for the deputy mayor.

In recommendations Rs 60,000 salary has been proposed for union council (UC) chairman and Rs 35000 for vice chairman.

For members on special seats Rs 60,000 salary has been proposed and for councillor Rs 20,000 salary has been recommended per month.

The government will pay Rs 283 million to the local bodies’ representatives for unpaid salary of 16 months.

According to details Rs 160 million will be paid to the mayor, Rs 38 million to deputy mayors, Rs 280 million to vice chairmen, Rs 259 million to members of MCI on special seats and Rs 176 million to the councillors.

There are total 681 local bodies’ representatives at MCI which were not paid for last 16 months.