Experts and educationists on Sunday shared their opinion to raise awareness on the importance of early learning and development for future generations, besides asking students to accept diversity in the society – be it religious, cultural or linguistic.

“Our students from school to university level will have to accept and understand diversity in our society,” they told the jam-packed audience during the day-long event, organised by The City School (TCS) at the Pak-China Friendship Centre.

Over 1500 educationists, experts, dignitaries, civil society members, corporate representatives, parents, students, and heads of schools participated in the event. “Our educational institutions especially schools must hire the services of behaviour counsellors for the students,” the speakers said.

Addressing the event, keynote speaker Dr Gulfraz Ahmed asked the audience to reflect on how important it was to understand how children see the world. He also said that the information revolution has brought about knowledge economy - a new form. Addressing need at the most critical period of learning and development for a child, the speakers shared details with the parents to support work of learning specialists.

Senator Jan Achakzai, MNA Nafeesa Khattak, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr Qasim Jan, Federal Board Chairperson Dr Ikram Ali Malik, CEO Aurangzaib Firoz and Chang Zhang of the Confucius Institute were the special guests on the occasion.

In her welcome address, school’s northern region Director Shireen Jawaid shared the aim and objectives of the event with the audience, and stressed the importance of early year’s education. “Our school has always developed innovative ideas and programmes to enhance education in Pakistan. We are the leaders in early years learning and this symposium provides a platform to share best practices and the tools and techniques with which we can move forward,” she said.

Institute for Professional Learning Baela Raza Jamil, US Institute of Peace country representative Sehar Tariq, public policy expert Dr Gulfraz Ahmed, educationist Valerie Khan, Dr Jamila Razzaq, Abbas Husain, filmmaker Shahzad Nawaz and Haider Azhar were amongst distinguished speakers.

The utilisation of early learning tools with practical application was discussed by professionals, making the symposia an ideal learning platform for everyone in attendance. Practical strategies, insightful tips and professional resource networking remained key elements of the workshops which included story time, unbox to learn, who’s parenting who, build self-esteem from toddlers to teens, inclusion in the 21st century: differentiating wit the technology and high quality writing instruction.

Through a combination of presentations, panel discussions and Q&A workshops, the symposium inspired the participants, especially parents to critically reflect upon the big questions that affect everyone in the field of early childhood education.