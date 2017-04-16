Rawalpindi-A three-day anti-polio drive will be launched in the district from April 17 (Monday) to administer polio vaccination drops to 8, 11798 children below the age of five years under National Immunization Day (NID).

The campaign will be started by Monday but formal inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Maliha Jamal was the chief guest who inaugurated the polio campaign on behalf of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal. On the occasion, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Fayyaz Butt, Dr Abdul Jabbar, DSV Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, Dr Uzma Hayyat and Dr Lubna Ishaq were also present.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer, Dr Fayyaz Butt said the health department requested the local police to provide police force to guard the vaccination teams across the district.

He said that special control room had been established to receive the complaints of the people and monitor the work of the vaccinators so that 100 percent coverage target will be achieved.

He said that for this campaign, 1400 officials, 1800 mobile teams have been constituted while 270 static centres for vaccination would be made.

He said that more than 100 teams will administer polio vaccination drops to the children of visitors and tourists in public parks, bus stands, railway station and airport in the district.

He said that no case of polio was recorded in Punjab so far due to coordinated efforts of various departments during last anti-polio campaign whereas the cases of polio in other provinces of the country had been reported.