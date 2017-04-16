Islamabad-Turkey will establish ‘Turk Corner’ at National Library of Pakistan to foster the literary ties between the two brotherly countries, said Turkish Ambassador on Friday.

Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin said this in a meeting held with Secretary National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan.

“Turkey aspires to further collaboration with Pakistan in the fields of fine arts, culture and literature,” the ambassador said.

Sadik Girgin said, “Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and people and leaders of both the countries are tied in the bonds of mutual confidence, love and respect. Collaboration with NHLH Division will help bring both the countries closer to each other.” He said Turkey will fully participate in the functions of 70th Independence Day celebrations.

During the meeting, Secretary NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan welcomed the desire of Turkish ambassador to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

He apprised the ambassador of the initiatives taken by NHLH division, under the dynamic leadership of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui during a short span of time.

He also informed the ambassador about arrangement of ‘International Calligraphy Exhibition’ in collaboration with IRCICA, Organization of Islamic Conference. Aamir Hasan presented a book to the ambassador on Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Turkish language.