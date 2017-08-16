Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Tuesday held a seminar on decolonizing teacher education in Pakistan to apprise the faculty members and scholars about the new educational practices and trends that relevant to the society.

Eminent educationist and expert in Gender Students Dr Shenila Khoja-Moolji was the guest speaker, who spoke in detail about the transition process of education in Pakistan after the colonial rule. The seminar was the part of University’s regular activities relating to professional development and holding debates on community-related issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the seminar said that the Pakistani nation that just celebrated its 70th anniversary needed to have freedom of thought and expression to develop its own way of life, getting rid of practices of colonial rule. Independence of mind is imperative to construct a healthy society, he added.

The suppressible forces, he said in the politics of power have been using language as a tool for maintaining their hegemony. However, at the same time language was also used to put resistance against the illegal occupation, he added.

He underlined of need of adopting educational practices that help addressing socio-economic problems of the society. Dr Shenila in her talks also deliberated upon human rights of citizen in context of their educational and economic rights.

She noted that teacher education programs around the world are continually undergoing change as per the community’s requirements.

The colonising model of teacher education is no longer is relevant to future socio-economic challenges. The seminar was also addressed by the Dean Education Dr Nasir Mahmood and Dr Afsan Huma.