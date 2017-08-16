Islamabad - Islamabad police have decided to arrange refresher courses for its investigation officers with the purpose to bring an improvement in investigation process and ensure professional approach during handling of various cases.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Muhammad Khalid Khattak has directed to start capacity building programs for investigation officers of the force, as he said there had been some problems in professional handling of various cases. It was stated by the IGP Islamabad while addressing a briefing session with officers and investigation officers of all police stations held at Police Line Headquarters Islamabad.

DIG Operations Mir Vais Niaz, AIG Operations Dr Farhan Zahid, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers were also present on the occasion.

Such courses on modern lines will be conducted at Police Line Headquarters and senior officials of Islamabad Police, Police College Sihala will deliver lectures there.

The main subject areas of these courses are lodging of FIR with application of exact section of Law, departure for crime scene, crime scene inspection, collection and preservation of evidences, connection of circumstantial evidence, investigation officers responsibility at crime scene i.e. preservation and collection of evidence,, safe packaging for its analysis, preparation of witnesses before recording of evidence, statement of witnesses recorded U/S 161 & 164 CrPC, preparation of challan & police file, proper arrest of accused, interrogation at crime scene and physical search.

The investigation officers will also be briefed as how investigation is conducted during physical remand, production of accused before court & applying for physical remand, judicial remand, recovery of weapon of offence, recovery of case property, interrogation of suspects/accused, precautionary measures to be taken on crime scene, profile of culprits, detention and production of accused, responsibilities of IO in conduction of identification parade, non -disposition of experts reports, forensic chemical examination, measures to prevent crime, interview and interrogation, detection of crimes through mobile SIMs and Geo Fencing.

The IGP directed all officers to work with full devotion and dedication and urged them to work hard for professional handling of various crime cases so that maximum relief could be provided to citizens. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, IGP said.

He further said that a check list has been prepared for investigation officers to check daily progress of the cases. He also directed SDPOs and SHOs to conduct a meeting with investigation officers twice in a week and check the progress of cases. At the end of the briefing session the IGP listened to the problems of the IOs facing during investigation process and directed the concerned officers to solve them immediately on merit.