Islamabad - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched an electronic monitoring system for promptly resolving issues of Pakistani pilgrims during hajj days.

According to an official of the ministry, the system is a comprehensive portal designed to cater to specific needs of the pilgrims.

The system launched in 2013 with technical support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been updated for Hajj 2017.

The first feature is a helpline accessible both online and through an Android application named ‘Pak Hajj Moavin’. It allows users to register queries, complaints and suggestions in an effective manner. An SMS service has been developed to disseminate important information.

In addition, pro forma based feedback, introduced last year, will be obtained from pilgrims of both government and private Hajj schemes at the time of their return to Pakistan, he added.