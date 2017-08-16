Rawalpindi - The Mother, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Week and Health Festival have started at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Dhamial here on Tuesday.

The health activities are being organised by Women Medical Officer (WMO) BHU Dr Yusra and Lady Health Supervisor (LHV) Asiya Zulfiqar following the instructions of Punjab government and health department that will remain continue 21 August 2017. In this regard a ceremony was also held in the hospital which was attended by Dr Uzma Hayyat, District Coordinator, Dr Tahira, Aftab Pasha, the dispenser, Lady Health Visitor Nayyer Awan and many others.

On this occasion, scores of mothers and children visited the hospital who were provided free of cost medical treatment.

Similarly, the lady health workers administered de-worm tablets to the children of two to five years of age. Doctors, nurses, LHVs and community midwives performed medical check up of pregnant women and guided them for regular medical examination as well as balanced diet.

During the day, the staffers of BHU also carried out free tests of Hepatitis B and C, sugar, TB screening and ultra sounds of women. Talking to The Nation, LHS Asiya Zulfiqar said MNCH is being observed in BHU on instructions of Punjab government that would remain continue till August 21. She said the purpose of observing this week is to improve the mother and child health, control maternal mortality rate and create awareness among the masses especially rural people regarding the principles of hygiene to promote healthy society. She said the MNCH and health week is also being observed in Lakhan and Dhama Syedan.

She said the LHVs would visit door to door for creating awareness among the women and immunization of children and pregnant women against pneumonia, measles, polio and tetanus would also be carried out.