50 cops to ensure smooth traffic flow on Expressway

ISLAMABAD: Around 50 personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been assigned the duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Islamabad Expressway especially at construction site of the interchange. Ongoing construction work near `Dhok Kala Khan’ interchange will ultimately facilitate traffic but for the time being traffic jam is being witnessed there during peak hours.

Traffic clogging at this point is becoming worsening during the last one month as the road construction is underway. Many people coming to the airport through the highway are often missing their flights. The situation becomes more troublesome during the peak rush hours when people and students go to their work places and schools. The expressway is also used for very important persons (VVIP) movement, thus multiplying the difficulties. –APP

Govt to construct liver transplant centre in Pindi

Rawalpindi: The Punjab Government has decided to construct a liver transplant centre in Rawalpindi. According to media reports, PC-1 of Rs4 billion for the construction of Liver Transplant Centre in Rawalpindi Division has already been forwarded to Punjab government.

The patients in the liver centre located in Holy family Hospital were treated since 2011 but there was no Liver Transplant Centre in Rawalpindi Division. However, decision to construct the liver centre has been taken in the interest of public since the number of patients suffering from hepatitis C is increasing day to day.

He said that the centre was constructed at cost around Rs300 million including a donation of around Rs45 million. He said that the centre is running on around 60 percent of government resources, while 40 per cent through donations.–Online

Man killed in road mishap

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed in a traffic accident within the jurisdiction of Sihala Police station.

Mohammad Rayaz, a resident of his son-in-law Abdul Hameed was walking on road when he was hit by a speedy land cruiser driven recklessly by an unidentified driver, leaving him dead. The deceased was rushed to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders

and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 8am to 14pm Berote (Kazmi), Samote, Islam Pura feeders, 9am to 14pm Sowan Garden-I & II, APHS, State Bank feeders, 9:30am to 14:30pm CAP Ahsan Waseem feeder, 9am to 13pm Scheme-III feeder and surrounding areas.–APP

Day14

Centaurus celebrates I-Day

PR

ISLAMABAD - The Centaurus Mall organised a ceremony to commemorate 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries.

The event started with the national anthem and flag hoisting ceremony followed by musical band, cultural show and national songs sung by students of schools.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager the Centaurus, Commodore (R) Irfan ul Haque reiterated Quaid’s said this motherland cannot be defeated if we are united. He also presented achievements certificates to The Centaurus employees for their best performance.