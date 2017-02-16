islamabad - The investigation team has found constable Samiullah, who shot dead Taimoor Riaz at an Islamabad police check post few days back, guilty of involuntary manslaughter (Qatl-i-Khata), police sources said.

The interrogation of the accused had led to the conclusion that he shot at Taimoor when the latter did not stop at a check post in sector I-10 without any intention to cause death or harm to him.

Taimoor tried to flee from the scene after police signalled him to stop which prompted the constable to fire upon the vehicle on February 3, the CIA police said in its investigation report that is to be submitted to the court of law, the sources further said.

Section 318 of the PPC involuntary manslaughter (Qatl-i-Khata) states that whoever, without any intention to cause death, or cause harm to a person causes death of such person is said to commit Qatl-i-Khata.

A judicial magistrate had on Friday granted police three-day physical remand of the cop. Samiullah was serving in police’s Eagle Squad. Constable Samiullah and his colleague Tariq were manning the picket at IJP Road in Sector I-10/1 when the incident occurred. The car rider was later identified as Taimoor Riaz, resident of Bangash Colony Rawalpimdi who was killed on the spot.

Sabzi Mandi police registered a case under murder charges and the policeman had managed to escape from the scene who later surrendered to the police high-ups.

A young girl was also accompanying the victim. The police recorded the statement of the girl. Police in the light of eye-witness account and circumstantial evidence concluded the cop’s act was unintentional of killing the fleeing driver.

Meanwhile, Aneeza who was brought to the burn centre of PIMS a day earlier, has stated to the police that she attempted self-immolation due to a family dispute.

She was reportedly got burned in her house in sector G-8. The family of the woman alleged that Aneeza’s husband set her on fire. The woman is in critical condition and Karachi Company police have registered a case in this regard.

On the other hand, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has directed all police officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the capital to thwart any untoward incident. He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review security arrangements in the capital. He has issued special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs in connection with overall security.

Furthermore, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, taking notice of a news report, has suspended SHO and an ASI of Karachi Company police station for torturing two boys in the police station premises.

The police allegedly tortured the boys and kept them in lockup for a night after detaining them under the pretext of vagrancy.