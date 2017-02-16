rawalpindi - The education wing of City Traffic Police on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to educate the citizens to follow the pedestrian traffic rules.

The education wing of CTP is organising seminars and awareness campaigns in various educational institutions and areas to sensitise the people following the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid.

The instructors of the wing said that people must follow the pedestrian traffic rules and use zebra crossing and overhead pedestrian bridges and concentrate while crossing the roads to avert accidents. They said that pedestrians should also move on footpaths and cross the roads while holding the hands of children to avoid any mishap.

They said the people should not try to cross the roads when green lights are on and traffic plying on roads.

The wing urged that people must follow the traffic rules especially with respect to over speeding, lane discipline and use of mobile phones.

“We need to educate our people about traffic rules. This will reduce traffic accidents and fatalities,” said CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid.

He said the education wing of traffic police has been arranging road safety seminars, awareness campaigns across the city to educate people about the traffic rules. He requested the citizens to cooperate with traffic police and to obey traffic rules while driving on roads.