islamabad - Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said an amount of Rs 18 billion had been allocated for completion of various development projects in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Replying to a question in the upper house of the parliament, the minister said that feasibility report has been prepared and the said amount will be released soon in order to improve the health facilities at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He said that besides other areas, the amount will also be utilized to upgrade the burn care centre of the hospital and more facilities will be provided to the centre. He said that with this allocation, people will get best facilities at the hospital.

He said that the amount will also be used to upgrade different wards, functioning of liver transplant unit and up-gradation of different departments including OPDs of the hospital.

He said that 49 vacant posts of consultants and physicians in PIMS pertain to direct appointment quota, have been advertised in the press on September 01, 2016 for recruitment and recruitment against these posts was under process.

He said that the promotion cases were also under process against the promotion quota posts while 143 additional posts of consultants and physicians was under process to meet the requirements of increasing number of patients in the hospital.

He said that presently 584 postgraduate paid trainees’ doctors were working in PIMS and their monthly stipend had been enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 73,000 by the Finance Division.

The minister said that there were four federal government hospitals working under the administrative control of CAAD where Department of Psychiatry was functioning.

Dr Tariq Fazal said that Federal Government Polyclinic will be upgraded with addition of 600 beds while a 200-bed hospital will be constructed in the federal capital.

He said that the cabinet meeting had also approved construction of 46 hospitals in all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities for citizens.