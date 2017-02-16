rawalpindi - A 25-year-old X-Ray technician committed suicide in the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

The reason behind the suicide was said to be domestic dispute, they said. The deceased was identified as Hamid Rashid, resident of Dhoke Amb.

According to sources, Hamid Rashid was on night duty at X-Ray Room in THQ Gujar Khan when he first swallowed some intoxicating stuff and then slashed his wrists with a sharp weapon.

Upon getting information of the incident, source said, the hospital management rushed him to emergency department but Hamid died due to excessive bleeding, they said. Doctors handed over the dead body to heirs for burial after conducting post-mortem.

Medical Superintendent (MS) THQ Dr Pervaiz Akhter, while talking to media men, confirmed the incident. He said the X-Ray technician got married a few months ago and often seemed distressed.

He said the hospital management reported the incident of suicide of Hamid to Gujar Khan police station.

Meanwhile, a gang of four robbers stormed into the house of a jeweller in Barki Javed in Gujar Khan and made off with gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

Police registered a case and started investigation. According to details, four armed robbers entered in the house of Amir and tied all the family members with ropes. Later, they collected gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables and escaped.

On the other hand, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, visited Adiala Jail for inspection. He was flanked by Magistrate Waqar Mansoor Baryar. The judges were received by Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal who later inspected the kitchen, hospital and women and children wards and barracks. They also interacted with the prisoners and listened to their problems. Amjad Iqbal Ranjha ordered release of 39 prisoners who were involved in minor cases over personal surety bonds. He also ordered the superintendent to forward bail applications of 10 women inmates to District and Sessions Judge’s court.