Islamabad (PR) - The progress of Pakistan lies in successful census, said Chairman National Council of Social Welfare. Chairman National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik added, “As a nation, it is our responsibility to make the census successful.”

He said this during a seminar organised by National Council of Social Welfare for public awareness on the special direction by Minister of State CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. The seminar was titled as ‘National Census and our Social Responsibilities’.

Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while Rizwan Bashir, Director Census Planning and Coordination, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Islamabad, was the chief guest and Dr Zahid Asghar, Associate Professor of Department of Statistics, Quaid-i-Azam University, delivered the key note address.

Representatives of NGOs, civil society, students and officials of CADD attended the seminar. In his presidential address, Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik said that Pakistan’s progress lies in the successful census. As it plays a vital role in the progress of nations.

“We should cooperate with census team and provide right information in order to make a better plan for the future. I do appeal to campaign volunteers that they should give awareness to the public about the census,” he added.

It will bring positive change in Pakistan. Other speakers said that census department teams have almost completed their training and the census will be made successful with the help of people.