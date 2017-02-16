islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday organized a stage play ‘Jungle Mangle’ at PNCA Auditorium.

The stage play was part of PNCA’s activities to introduce the trend of theatre in the twin cities and promote the concept of thoughtful theatre. The play `Jungle Mangal’ is written by Dr Fouzi Farooq. The play second part would be performed tomorrow at same venue.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said the stage played an important role in highlighting and resolving social issues with correction of society through humour, thoughtful and artistic expressions.

He said stage drama was a strong medium of education which plays an important role in transforming the societies with reflection and identification of social evils. Besides giving quality entertainment, the two-day event would promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the concept of theatre in the twin cities with theme of promoting peace love and harmony.