rawalpindi - The patients are irked over non-availability of medicines, as shutter down strike of chemists and medical store owners entered in third day on Wednesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) city chapter and members of civil society also demonstrated outside Rawalpindi Press Club against the chemists and druggists for putting lives of tens of thousands of patients in danger by observing shutter down strike.

According to details, the strike by associations of drug manufacturers, distributors, and sellers continued even on third consecutive day, as all medical and drug stores in the city remained closed.

The protestors remained confined to their two protest camps all day long and their representatives made speeches against amendments in drug laws and against Punjab government.

All stores located near three allied hospitals and two military hospitals in the city remained closed creating problems for the patients and their attendants.

The protesting chemists vowed to continue their protest as long as the provincial government did not take back the amendments in the law.

Meanwhile, members of civil society and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Rawalpindi held a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the protesting druggists and chemists for creating problems for the patients.

They also criticized the Punjab government for not handling the protest without delay.

The protestors outside the press club said that the government was hand in glove with druggists in creating problems for the patients and common man in the street.

They said that their protest would grow if the government and protesting druggists did not end their difference and medical stores were not opened on Thursday.

Malik Arshad Awan, District President of All Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association, while talking to media men, said that he along with other representatives of the protestors was present in Lahore.

He said that they were in a meeting with Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He said that the government had invited them for the negotiations and he would be able to make clear statement after the meeting.