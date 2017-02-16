Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that decision of Panama Papers case will come in next week.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court in Islamabad, he said it is our victory that for the first time ever, accountability of the powerful is being held and termed it as a real change.

Imran khan added that Sharif family’s council once again questioned the jurisdiction of apex court. Sharif family admitted in court that Qatari prince is their business partner, and it is corruption to award government contracts to a business partner, he added.

Khan told media that SC has termed the Qatari letter a story. He said the real money trail is Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement. Khan claimed that the actual documents of Sharif family are abroad.

PTI chief also said that Pakistan’s biggest problem at the moment is that its people do not pay taxes.

Imran Khan added that Salman Akram said Maryam Nawaz were trustees for only four months. Hussain Nawaz said in an interview in 2016 that Maryam Nawaz was trustee, Khan added.

PTI chairman asked Sharif family to sue International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) if the documents presented by it are forged or fake.

He told media that SC has summoned chairmen of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday and the case has been adjourned till then.