rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday organised a dialogue on ‘Taking the women’s agenda forward between the women activities and parliamentarians’ in connection with National Women’s Day at the varsity campus.

The dialogue was organised by FJWU administration in collaboration with National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

On the occasion, Chairperson Commission of the Status of Women (NCSW) and PML-N leader Tehmina Daultana was the chief guest while FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, other faculty members and a large number of female students of different departments attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehmina Daultana said that this was a day for commemoration of women achievements and celebration of their extraordinary potentials.

“It is a time to reflect on the barriers that still remain there and how they can be overcome,” said the chairperson.

She added there were many issues which were being faced by Pakistani women that could be eradicated by educating women and giving them opportunities to participate in mainstream economy of the country.

She said that women were the active agents of change.

“No country can become prosperous without active participation of women,” she said.

In welcome address, FJWU VC Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that as a pioneer female higher education institution in Pakistan, FJWU believes that true liberation comes with socio-economic emancipation.

She said, “Today on the occasion of Nation Women Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to women’s rights, the inherent dignity and the equal rights of men and women. Let us stand together and assist each other in achieving our goal of better life for all,” The other speakers also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role of women in progress of the country.