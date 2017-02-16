Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), is organizing “Youth Drama Festival 2017” at PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad from March 9, 2017, a statement said on Thursday.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Repertory Theater is providing hundred of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the National Stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium.

The “PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2017” will be a wonderful week of entertainment, showcasing young talent from different colleges, universities and youth drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the cash awards.

Cash prizes award will be given to the first three productions in different categories: best Actor, supporting actor/actress, best supporting actor/actresses, best play wright, direction, stage management, technical management and prop/costume. The first best production will be given cash prize of Rs.100,000.