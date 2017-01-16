islamabad - A three-day `National Calligraphy Exhibition’ will be held from January 24 at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with an objective to revive the diminishing art of calligraphy.

The calligraphy exhibition would be arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division with the support of National Book Foundation (NBF).

NHLH Division secretary Aamir Hassan said more than 100 calligraphic art pieces would be showcased in the exhibition by around 50 calligraphers from across the country.

He said the division was finalising the arrangement to conduct the exhibition and had recently arranged a meeting of the officials of the division and other attached departments in this regard.

The meeting was attended by NBF Managing Director Dr Inamul Haq Javed, renowned calligrapher Rasheed Butt, Pakistan Academy of Letters Director General Dr Rashid Hameed, emerging calligrapher Wasil Shahid and representatives of the division and other attached departments.

He said the exhibition was being arranged to educate younger generation about the legacy of forefathers, introduce the prominent calligraphic works of the artists and encourage the young calligraphers to keep alive this unique and ancient visual form of art.

Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH Irfan Siddiqui was of the view that organising such a conference at government level would be a source of encouragement for the calligraphy artists and a milestone toward promotion of this genre of art.

He said the division would arrange an international calligraphy exhibition soon.

Butt said calligraphy is an ancient form of art and has its roots in sub-continent’s Islamic traditions.

The exhibition would prove as a great effort to reinvigorate this unique form of art and motivate the young calligrapher to achieve excellence in their work, he said.

He said the art of calligraphy can be learned with utmost passion and sufficient time and it is good that young generation has not forgotten this art during the era of information technology.