islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its SSC to PhD-level admissions for spring semester-2017 from February 1, with nine new academic programmes.

Over70 programmes will be offered, according to a news release issued on Sunday. Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui has approved the admission plan that includes nine new degree-level programmes from BEd to PhD, in order to expand the scope of studies keeping in view latest educational trends and market requirements.

The fresh PhD programme is being offered in management sciences, besides post-graduate diploma of one-year duration in criminology and population and development.

Two master-level programmes in environment science and botany are also being introduced. There will also be BS-level programmes in statistics, mathematics and physics.

About five professional and functional certificate courses will also be offered from the upcoming semester in various disciplines including librarianship, agriculture, French online and short-term educational programmes.

Master-level courses are being offered in 19 disciplines that include mass communication, television production, MEd (one year), physics, chemistry, mathematics, history and sociology.

The university will also introduce a fresh BEd programme from the next semester, in accordance with the road-map given by the Higher Education Commission. The study-duration of the BEd is now one and half years. The aspiring students will need to have at least 16 years of education for their eligibility to take admission in the programme.

Dr Siddiqui has directed the admission department to provide maximum facilities to the applicants.

He also advised all regional directors to set up special desk at their offices for the guidance of the students.

