islamabad - A Chinese company has offered to build a state-of-the-art mass transit system in the federal capital and also recommended a modern light rail transit project for the city.

The company is already engaged in the construction of ‘Orange Line Metro Train project’ in Lahore.

A group of representatives from the Chinese company visited the head office of the civic body on Friday and delivered a presentation.

The company offered its services for the establishment of a state-of-the-art transport project in Islamabad.

Capital Development Authority Member Planning Asad Mehboob Kiani represented the civic body along with other officers of the authority including the director transport engineering.

A brief comparison among metro train, light rail transit and traditional light rail transit was presented before the civic body officials.

The proposed rail transit for Islamabad by NORINCO firm will have the capacity to cater to around 8,000 to 20,000 passengers per hour while its each unit will have the capacity to occupy 350-700 passengers at a time.