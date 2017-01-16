ISLAMABAD : SHO I-9 Police station has confirmed the reports of receiving an application from civil society seeking registration of blasphemy case against 5 missing bloggers including Professor Suleman Haider.

Khalid Mehmood Awan, SHO I-9 police said he was going to register complaint within few minutes against five missing bloggers including Professor Suleman Haider.



Following registration of complaint the application will be forwarded to legal branch immediately to seek their opinion in connection with registration of case.

The case under section 295 will be registered against the accused persons as soon as legal opinion is received from legal branch.