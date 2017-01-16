ISLAMABAD : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan has remarked he has nothing to do with politics and he curses politics.

PTI party fund case came up for hearing before Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

Akbar S Babar counsel for the petitioner said election commission had sought record about PTI funds but orders of election commission were not being implemented.

According to sources counsel for PTI had filed reply related to party funds and prayed the court to grant him more time for arguments.

CEC while expressing annoyance over PTI counsel said the case was pending hearing since the last two years. This thing is going in whose favour. What game you are playing with us. The reply filed bears the signatures of your senior leader.

He further remarked “ you are sufficient to spread bias. We have no concern with the politics. We curse politics. You think with these things you will play politics then we are giving you warning.

Sources said member of election Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar said to counsel for PTI that he should file power of attorney first of all and then give reply. Whosoever wills starts speaking here.

EC directed PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry to file power of attorney in this case.