islamabad - A man was seriously injured when a fire broke out due to gas leakage in a house within the Airport police jurisdiction on Sunday.

The victim identified as Shabbir Ahmad was sleeping in his house when the fire broke out due to gas leakage and engulfed the whole house.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The house was partially damaged.

The police have shifted the injured to CMH where according to doctors his condition is critical. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, two armed motorcyclists on Sunday looted a man at gunpoint in Golra police jurisdiction.

Tauqeer Khan lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he was returning from a local market when two armed motorcyclists held him hostage at gunpoint.

He further told that they snatched Rs16,000, cell phone, an ATM card and other documents.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.