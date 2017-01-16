islamabad - A minor boy has allegedly been molested by seven persons within Koral police jurisdiction.

A man lodged a complaint with the local police stating that Inzamamul Haq, a resident of the same locality, and his six other accomplices abducted his son Mazhar*, 11, from outside his home and took him to an empty plot where they molested him. He told they also threatened him of grave consequences in case the incident was reported to police.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

*Name was changed to protect identity