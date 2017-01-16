islamabad - National Highways Authority (NHA), striving for early construction of ongoing highways and motorways projects in the country, has completed 15 projects during past three years.

NHA spokesperson Kashif Zaman told on Sunday that the authority spent Rs18.6 billion on the completion of Basima-Nag-Panjgoor-Hoshab Highway (N-85). Work on the project had started in 2007 and it was completed in December 2016.

He said balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of M-8 was completed in February 2016 at the cost of Rs13 billion.

Similarly, balance work of 111 km Kalat-Quetta-Chaman was completed in December 2016 at the cost of Rs6 billion.

Zaman said the NHA completed two sections of the Faisalabad-Multan Motorway in 2015.

It completed 56 km Khanewal-Multan section in March 2015 at the cost of Rs12 billion and 58 Faisalabad-Gojra section in November 2015 at the cost of Rs9.6 billion.

Another important project completed during last year was 144 km Raikot-Thakot section of Karakoram Highway which cost Rs6.3 billion, he added.

Earlier, Khunjerab-Raikot section of the Karakoram Highway was upgraded in November 2013 at the cost of Rs5.1 billion. Similarly 24 km Attaabad Tunnel was completed in September 2015 at the cost of Rs27.5 billion.

The NHA spokesperson said that about 132 km Waigum Rud-Khajori-Bewata section N-70 was completed in March 2015 and the project cost Rs3.24 billion.

Jalkhad-Chilas section of N-15 was completed in June last year at the cost of Rs3.75 billion and its length was 71.5 km.

He said Sultan Bahu Bridge on river Chanab was completed in June 2016 at the cost of Rs4.3 billion, Khushal Garh Bridge on N-80 completed in April 2014 cost Rs1.15 billion, Sukker-Jacobabad section of N-65 completed in September 2014 costing Rs8.57 billion.

About 197 km Sehwan-Rattodero section of Indus Highway was upgraded in December 2016 and the project cost over Rs14 billion, he said.

About 252 km roads were rehabilitated by May 2015 at the cost of Rs12 billion and 35 km section of Kohala-Muzaffarabad Highway and two bridges in AJK were built under Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Programme in December 2015.