ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Monday have claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer doesn’t want Supreme Court to hear the Panama Leaks case.

Talking to media, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry asked the premier that from where money had come for purchasing apartments in 1993. He said that PML-N has to tell the court that from where PM’s children got billions of rupees in 2001 and 2005.

He also asked about the source of $34 million.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq expressed hope for early decision on Panamagate case. He said PM has left with nothing for his defence after BBC report and Imran Khan’s arguments.