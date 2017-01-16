islamabad - The legal committee of the joint action committee of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad Alumni Association has expressed no-confidence in the local administration when it comes to demarcation of the university land.

According to a letter written by the office-bearers of the association on January 13, they have invited the attention of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the issue of land grabbing and illegal encroachments over the land of their alma mater.

“The current situation is that the CDA officials have started demarcation of the university land on Bhara Kahu side. We are apprehensive that some elements in the local administration are seemingly siding with powerful encroachers which may not take the exercise to its logical end. We, therefore, request you to kindly direct the high-ups in the local administration to get the exercise of demarcation concluded at its earliest”, the letter read.

As the next step, they further requested the interior minister, that the local administration including the Capital Development Authority (CDA) may kindly be directed to get the matter of illegal occupation and encroachment resolved.

The letter has been written by Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association and Aziz ul Haq Nishtar, Chairman Legal Committee Joint Action Committee of the association.

They have also appreciated the personal interest of the interior minister in helping the university reclaim its very valuable assets rightfully owned by it.

The CDA had, in December 2016, decided to form a body to demarcate QAU’s land and commence action against the encroachers. The mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Ansar Aziz visited the university to inspect the alleged encroachments on the university land land and decided that a joint working team from the CDA, ICT, Survey of Pakistan and QAU will be formed.

Over 200 acres of the varsity land, worth an estimated Rs16 billion, is illegally occupied by the locals. The university had also accused former Senate chairman Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari of encroaching on the land.

In 1967, the CDA allotted 1,709 acres to the university, which the government paid the CDA for, but the university only received 1,509 acres on the ground.