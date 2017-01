ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Education, Engr. Baligh-Ur-Rehman on Monday said that reforms will be introduced in education system with consultation of provinces.

Addressing the two-day intra-provincial conference in Islamabad, he said that experts from all provinces are working for the purpose.

Baligh-Ur-Rehman said it is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to provide accessible education to the people.

He said that good education is the only way to development.