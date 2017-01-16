islamabad - At least three persons including two siblings were allegedly abducted on Sunday within the Koral and Tarnol police jurisdictions.

Ali Asghar, a resident of Koral, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his two daughters aged 11 and 9 from a park in the area.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz, a resident of Tarnol, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers abducted his son Nasir Aziz, 34, from the local market.

The police have registered cases and started investigation.